PORTLAND – Edward Terroni, 54 of Portland, Maine, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 5, 2020.

Ed attended Deering High School, class of 1984. He worked most of his life as a Painting Contractor throughout Maine.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Elaine Terroni of Portland; sister, Gina Terroni of Vero Beach, Fla.; sister, Andrea Locke and her husband Paul of South Portland, Maine; several nieces and nephews, Sabrina, Jamie, Kylee, Dominic, Drew and great niece, Marina.

Ed was predeceased by his brother, Danny Terroni, also of Portland, Maine.

A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Edward will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

