OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lorraine ” Rainy” Levine, 79, of Wilson Drive passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Medford, Mass., October 10, 1940, the daughter of Arthur and Harriet Tibbetts Savage.

She attended local Saco schools and was a homemaker for most of her life.

Rainy enjoyed her dogs, the water and spending time with her husband on their boats at the South Portland Marina.

She is survived by her husband Myron “Jay” Levine of Old Orchard Beach, a brother, Gary Savage of Arundel and his wife Joanne, a niece, Linda Thomes and several other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Savage and a sister, Barbara Grant.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Dr. Burton Howe will officiate

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

