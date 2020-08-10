A fuel spill caused by a fishing boat coming ashore prompted the town of Falmouth to close a section of beach near Town Landing on Monday morning.

The 35-foot fishing boat, which was not identified, spilled an unknown amount of diesel fuel on the northern section of the beach.

The Falmouth Police Department is working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to assess the damage and assist with the cleanup.

The state, which will conduct a series of water-quality tests, recommended that the beach remain closed for several tide cycles before it can safely be reopened.

Town Landing is located at the end of Town Landing Road, which is off Route 88 or Foreside Road. Falmouth says Town Landing is the largest, recreational anchorage and mooring field north of Marblehead, Massachusetts. There is a public beach and boat launch as well as benches overlooking Casco Bay on the site. There is limited parking available at Town Landing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department and the United States Coast Guard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: