The Deering High School outdoor ceremony at Ocean Gateway honored the 230 members of the Class of 2020.
Share
Deering High School graduates line up for their diplomas as the Portland Fire Boat salutes them in the background. Student speakers at the Aug. 6 drive-in ceremony, held outside at Ocean Gateway, focused their remarks on social justice and equality. Portland and Casco Bay high schools also held outdoor commencement ceremonies at Ocean Gateway last week. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Deering graduate Olivia Serappa leans on her dad, Sam, during a recording of “Lean on Me,” the official song for the Deering High School Class of 2020 and a song her dad used to sing to her while she waited at the bus stop for school. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Gabriel M’Bambi signals to his family after receiving his diploma last week during Deering’s graduation ceremony, which included addresses by Valedictorian Sarah Wriggins and Salutatorian Glynis O’Meara. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Keara King, left, and Jessica Dang are all smiles after graduating Aug. 6. The Deering ceremony, typically held in June was delayed to find an in-person, socially distant way to honor the Class of 2020. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Ladislas Nzeyimana offers opening remarks at Deering High School’s graduation Aug. 6, telling his classmates, “as you leave here today, strive to make the world a better place.” Michael Kelley / The Forecaster
Andrew Paton, left, Cheyennee McMahan-Dumont and Iris Teta pose before Deering’s 146th commencement ceremony Aug. 6. Michael Kelley / The Forecaster