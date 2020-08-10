My husband and I want to send a big shout out to our governor, Janet Mills, who we think is doing a fantastic job.

We’re grateful that we live in Maine, especially right now during this pandemic. Gov. Mills, unlike several other governors, isn’t relying on the current president’s repeated suggestion that COVID-19 “will just go away.” She’s relied on science and the Maine CDC to help make her decisions about the virus. Mainers can all be thankful that, because of her governance, only four other states in the country have had fewer cases than Maine, and only six other states have had fewer deaths than Maine.

We think Gov. Mills has displayed great leadership and we thank her for her diligence and the fact that she has taken this deadly virus seriously. Thank you, Gov. Mills!

Dollie Chase

Falmouth

