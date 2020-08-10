The Ogunquit Playhouse has begun putting on live outdoor performances, featuring a different star each week, in what’s calling its Playhouse Patio Cabaret Series, which will run through Oct. 11.

Performances will be capped at 50 patrons and seating is at tables, all 16 of which are placed at least eight feet apart from each other and over 14 feet away from the stage. Prices, which include one drink per person, are $118 for a table for two and $236 for a table for four.

Masks are required when parties are not seated. Patrons will also have access to cashless concessions, clean and accessible restrooms and a hand-washing station.

There will be four performances each weekend: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The weekend’s performances feature Eddie Clendening, who played Elvis Presley in “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Million Dollar Quartet” on Broadway.

Shows are nearly sold out for the following two weekends, which will feature performances by Jonathon Mousset Alonso, who played Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys,” then Kyle Taylor Parker, who played Lola in “Kinky Boots,” the week after.

Scott Moreau, who played Johnny Cash in “Million Dollar Quartet,” will perform Sept. 4-6. Carter Calvert, who played Patsy Cline in “Always … Patsy Cline” and was in the original Broadway cast of “It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues,” will perform Sept. 11-13. From Sept. 18-20, the Playhouse will welcome Kurt Jenkins, who played Buddy Holly in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.” Andy Christopher, played Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys,” will finish up the month from Sept. 25-27.

The final two performers are Matt Magnusson, Oct. 2-4, and Jelani Remy, Oct. 9-11. Magnusson played Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys” and Remy was in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Performances canceled because of weather conditions will be rescheduled, if possible, for that Sunday at 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ogunquitplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (207) 646-5511.

