Aug. 10, 1674: A Dutch force commanded by naval Capt. Jurriaen Aernouts, aboard the frigate Flying Horse, overruns the 30 lightly armed French soldiers at Fort Pentagouet during the Franco-Dutch war of 1672-78. The Dutch also seize the French military headquarters there.

Pentagouet, located on the Bagaduce River at the current site of the town of Castine, at the time is the capital of the French colony of Acadia. The Dutch rename the colony “Nova Hollandia,” Latin for “New Holland.”

The French quickly regain control of the area, although the Dutch continue to claim the area and attack Pentagouet again in 1676. Holland finally gives up its claim to Acadia under the terms of the 1678 Treaty of Nijmegen, which ends the war.

The French lose it again in 1713 to the British.

A roadside sign explaining the brief Dutch presence in the area stands in Castine.

