SCARBOROUGH – L. (Lillian) Isabelle Williams, 98, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020, at Gosnell House, with the loving care of her family.

Isabelle was born on May 11, 1922, in South Portland, Maine, the only child of Beatrice Lillian (Maddox) and Frank Lee Upton.

She was educated in South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1939. She attended Northeastern Business College. Upon finishing her courses, she worked in the office of the Maine Fish Meal Co. and the office of A.H. Benoit and Co., in Portland, Maine.

On August 4, 1943, she married Parker D. Williams, Jr., in Sacramento, California, while his ship, the USS Cimarron (largest oiler in the Navy), was in dry dock. Isabelle, along with their two Mothers, traveled by train to Sacramento. When they were 15 years old, Parker had given her a ride home on his bicycle and they had been together ever since. After his discharge from the Navy 6 years later, they built their home on Kelsey Street, South Portland, and raised their three daughters.

Isabelle enjoyed handcrafts like sewing, knitting and crocheted a beautiful bedspread. She even made one of her daughter’s wedding dresses. They had a garden with fresh vegetables, and she canned some for the winters. She and Parker enjoyed many summers at their camp on Coffee Pond in Casco, Maine. Isabelle loved music and played the piano beautifully. She bought a piano when she first started working, which was handed down to one of her daughters, who plays also.

She was a faithful and active member of the Elm Street United Methodist Church and held many different positions there. She had received a perfect attendance pin for Sunday School right up through High School and was very proud of that! She transferred her membership to Cressey Road United Methodist Church in 2016, where her daughters are members.

She was also a member of many organizations throughout her life. She was on a bowling team and part of a bridge club with the ladies of the neighborhood and church. She said that as a stay-at-home mother, it allowed her to do volunteer work, which she enjoyed.

When her husband Parker retired in 1983, they spent 10 years vacationing in Bradenton, Florida during the winters and went on a few cruises. They both so enjoyed their time in Florida! Her favorite pastimes in Florida were bowling and shuffleboard.

Isabelle was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Parker D. Williams Jr. in 2016. She is survived by three daughters, Dianne and husband Leo Bouchard, Cyndi and husband Jim Robash, and Brenda Williams; six grandchildren: Jeff Kelly, Karen and husband Bill Stratis, Justin and wife Kim Robash, Courtney Robash and partner Mike Morin, Alicia Hoyt and Stephanie Hoyt, along with four great-grandchildren: Christopher and wife Stef Kelly, Damara Stratis, Nikko Stratis, and Madison Robash; and one great-great-grandchild, Michael Kelly.

Due to the pandemic, a private family celebration of life service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, Maine, on August 12, 2020. Burial will take place at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

The family would like to thank the staff at Avita of Stroudwater Memory Care Facility, in Westbrook, where Mom spent her last nearly two years, for their love and caring of her. Also, huge thanks of appreciation to the wonderful caregiver angels at Gosnell House, who kept Mom comfortable in her last days and treated her with such dignity. We thank you for helping us through this journey as well.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gosnell House, Cressey Road United Methodist Church, or the South Portland Historical Society.

