Interested in discovering some of the birds, plants and nature that are often hiding in plain sight all around us? Local naturalist Josh Fecteau will share some of the wild treasures he’s found near his home in Kennebunkport, and encourage residents to go outside to make rewarding discoveries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will present this program online. It’s available free of charge, but advance registration is required. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the program.

Fecteau grew up along the southern Maine coast. In his early-20s, he discovered his passion for the natural world. Since then, he has spent countless hours exploring New England, observing and interacting with his surroundings.

In 2017, he gave free reign to his passion for birds, and ended up setting a Maine Big Year record, observing 317 different bird species in Maine in that calendar year, including quite a few rarities.

Another passion is his love of wild native plants, especially edible ones. Over the years, he has presented a variety of workshops and programs on foraging for edible wild plants, providing guidelines and tips for safe, successful and satisfying foraging in the backyard and beyond.

His strong desire to share his love of the natural world with others who are hungry for wild connection inspires his blog, joshfecteau.com, where he is making steady progress toward his goal of providing 237 Reasons to Go Outside.

KW Contemporary Art presents Transmarinus

KW Contemporary Art announced its upcoming exhibition, Transmarinus, a solo exhibition of work from gallery artist Chloe Saron. Saron, based in Stowe, Vermont, is a rising talent in the art world and this will be the first solo exhibition of her work. An artist reception with be held 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at KW Contemporary Art, located at 184 Port Road in Kennebunk. The exhibition will run from Aug. 14 to Sept. 7.

Saron refers to her pieces as Modern Romantic Landscapes. Embracing her favorite part of the Romanticism movement, she aspires to experience and understand the world through emotion and feeling. Her landscapes are born from her subconscious, fusing her memory with her perception of an idealized scene. She starts each painting with only a loose sense of a specific memory and a vision of where light will reflect. The rest transcends through many fine layers and compositional arrangements.

Though subtle, some pieces have emerged with hints of the many landscapes Chloe has witnessed – ranging from her time living in Wyoming and Colorado to her travels in Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe, to her home base in Vermont and the Adirondack Mountains.

Saron purposely blurs or fogs her paintings to force the viewer to see the landscape as a whole. By eliminating tight detail, the eye is not distracted by this-or-that in the landscape. The viewer is able to perceive the scene as a moment. She hopes that such ambiguity enables each viewer to connect with the scene in his or her own way and pull from a personal memory- a place, a feeling, or a time.

Transmarinus represents a new collection of work from Saron inspired by the coastal landscapes. For more information call Kiersten Wilcox at 204-0480 or email [email protected] For more information on the exhibition, visit www.kwcontemporaryart.com.

Wells Rotary to host Cumming golf tournament

Wells Rotary Club will host its 21st annual Chuck Cumming Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 25 at Old Marsh Country Club in Wells.

The event will be a scramble format with the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost for a foursome is $500 (individual golfer $125) and includes greens fees, cart, goody bag, team mulligans, reception and box lunch.

The tournament is limited to 30 teams. The event will include a post-tourney celebration and fellowship (social distancing rules in place). Each player will have three opportunities to win prizes from the hole-in-one contests. In addition, raffles and other contest opportunities will be available. Sponsorship information of all levels is also available.

The golf event was started in honor of the late Rotarian, Chuck Cumming, who spent his long Rotary career in the service of projects that benefited seniors and youth.

For more information, visit www.facebook/com/WellsRotary or contact Tournament Chair Rick Coyne at 207-251-2119.

Drive to Be the Best 2020

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber invites residents to nominate their favorite business/area attraction/location in each category to be “the best” of the Kennebunks.

Voting takes place until Aug. 23. Winners will be announced at the Chamber’s Drive to be the Best event to be held live virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 16. First- and second-place in these 32 categories will be awarded by popular vote. In addition, the Chamber will award its traditional top seven annual awards decided by committee in the following categories: Business of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, NonProfit Business Award, President’s Award, Municipal Award, Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Joel Stevens Community Spirit Award.

The 33 categories are: Best nightlife, Best breakfast spot, Best outdoor dining spot, Best cocktails, Best beer list, Best spa/hair salon, Best art gallery, Best cup of coffee, Best ice cream, Best lobster roll, Best bakery/baked goods, Best shop/gift shop, Best bank, Best fitness club/yoga spot, Best landscaping service, Best real estate company, Best trails/walks, Best chowder, Best wedding venue, Best golf course ,Best local publication, Best happy hour, Best place to watch a game, Best family activity, Best kids’ birthday spot, Best place to go for a first date, Best spot for a romantic getaway, Best spot for a family stay, Best local band/musician, and Best customer service, Best financial services, Best photogra[her and Best water sport/recreation. There will also be special recognition for those businesses/group that went above and beyond to re-open and operate safely during these last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One vote per person, per category, and all businesses must be current Chamber members to receive an award.

For a link to online voting, visit gokennebunks.com.

