NORTH BERWICK – Stephen E. Gray, 57, lifelong resident of North Berwick passed away August 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Rochester, N.H., June 22, 1963, the son of Elliott and Virginia (Fiel) Gray. Steve was a 1981 graduate of Noble High School and earned his Eagle Scout Rank. During those years, his father trained him in the Plumbing and Heating field. He then attended SMVTI. Over the years, he worked for Elliott G. Gray and Sons Plumbing and Heating, Mapes and Downeast Energy until fulfilling his longtime dream of owning his own successful business, Steve Gray Plumbing and Heating.

Steve was a member of the Yorkshire Lodge #179 AF & AM and KORA Temple Shrine.

Steve was well-respected for his quality of work and the kindness he showed. He was active in his community; serving for the Water District, volunteering and supporting organizations in his town like the Historical Society, local sports teams, and especially his community at Bauneg Beg Lake. Always generous, his business sponsored several events over the years including sponsoring a team at the Waban Golf Tournament and supporting the Amy Walk/Run for autism. Steve had an impact on many throughout his life, but his heart was at the lake. He served on the board of the Bauneg Beg Lake Association, Dam Committee, Water Quality, BBLA clothes manager, tent rentals, bottle returns, yard sale manager and fireworks presenter for the July 4 celebrations. Many will miss seeing him on his pontoon boat which he so loved.

Steve met his wife, Sandra, at the lake where both families had camps, and their wedding took place lakeside at their home where they have happily resided for 26 years. Here is where they enjoyed hosting many gatherings for family and friends over the years, including their annual Fourth of July celebration at which Steve was so thrilled to orchestrate a beautiful fireworks display. He was the master of the grill at all events. Steve was a wonderful family man who enjoyed special time spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family. The youngest of five children, he learned his wit from the many adventures they had growing up in a large family.

Steve enjoyed golfing, watching the Patriots at the mancave on the lake, and in his younger days he participated in a dart league for many years. Lots of weekend nights were spent just hanging out with family, friends and neighbors who also lived on the lake. Every Friday night, Steve and Sandra looked forward to their ritual of dinner out at That Place in Ogunquit with special friends. In the last few years, trips to Illinois, South Carolina and Ithaca, N.Y., to visit family and friends were especially memorable for Steve and Sandra.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Elliott and Virginia, nephew, Scott Gray and sister-in-law, Patty Gray. His presence will be forever missed by his wife, Sandra (Carlson) Gray; three sons, Richard Maskell and wife Amanda, Ryan Lantagne and wife Lauren, James Lavine and wife Nina; eight grandchildren, Bella, Blaine, Malcolm, Kylo and Anakin Maskell, Landon and Lincoln Lantagne and Georgiana Lavine; two brothers, Alan Gray and wife Beverly, David Gray and wife Lisa; two sisters, Debra Bodwell and husband Dale, Martha Couture and husband Marc and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Steve will also be missed by Sandra’s family, his many friends and his neighbors, all of whom he enjoyed spending time with.

A time of visitation will be held Monday, August 17 from 4 – 7 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, limited guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and are asked to wear masks. Graveside funeral services on Tuesday, August 18 at 1 p.m. in the Hillside Cemetery, Route 4, North Berwick, ME.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick where condolences may be expressed at https://www.johnsonfuneralhomeme.com/

Memorial donations in Steve’s memory may be made to either the Elliott G. Gray and Sons Scholarship Fund,

c/o Susan Austin,

P.O. Box 819,

North Berwick, ME 03906 or

Bauneg Beg Lake

Association,

P.O. Box 538,

North Berwick, ME 03906.

