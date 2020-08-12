SCARBOROUGH—The town has received a $69,000 grant from the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a COVID-19 education program that will include public education and health support and business assistance. A working group has been formed from the town’s public safety and planning departments and Scarborough Community Services and Economic Development.

The program will include reminders to both residents and visitors about social distancing, wearing a mask, and other preventive measures through its website, social media and signage. The grant will help fund additional cleanings of public restrooms and other high-touch areas and hiring community ambassadors to provide in-person education in public areas such as beaches. The town will also check with local public-facing businesses and provide, among other assistance, a voluntary registration program for businesses to promote their COVID-19 prevention strategies.

“We are in the process of developing our own branding for a business sticker that can be displayed to the public indicating that their business is in compliance with federal and state guidelines,” town officials said.

