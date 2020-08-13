BATH — Bath Kindness Day, a day that usually draws crowds of people into downtown Bath as people share small acts of kindness, will look a little different this Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members, organizations and businesses were encouraged to think of a way to spread kindness, in a socially distant manner. Stations can be set up on sidewalks and around town, or people can participate in acts of kindness in a more individual way such as mowing a neighbor’s lawn, according to Jennifer McDorr, Kindness Day organizer.

“We’re not overseeing any formal event in town that would draw crowds this year,” said McDorr. “We want to inspire the city to spread kindness in any way that will keep themselves and their neighbors safe.”

Bath Kindness Day began seven years ago when Byranna Ringrose, a Morse High School alumna, wanted to make a day dedicated to people finding ways to be kind to one another.

Some downtown businesses will celebrate the tradition with acts of kindness for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

At Bath City Hall City Counselors Julie Ambrosino and Phyllis Bailey are working with the Merrymeeting Gleaners to host a table of veggies to share. The Salvation Army on Congress Avenue will have a station where people can make cards for neighbors at Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation, The Plant Memorial Home and HillHouse Assisted Living.

The Bath Area Food Bank will be taking donations in front of their building on Middle Street. Amistad Peer Learning Community will be there as well, distributing free Naloxone, a drug known for reversing opioid overdoses.

“Kindness Day is such a simple thing, but so impactful,” said McDorr. “We didn’t want to cancel it this year when so many people are needing some kindness or a smile.”

A full list of participating organizations and businesses is available on the Bath Kindness Day Facebook page.

