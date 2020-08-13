Aug. 16, 1995

Westbrook aldermen voted 6-0 in committee Monday to approve the concept of a single dispatch center to handle police, fire and rescue calls for Westbrook, Gorham and Windham. In the same motion, they approved a $25,000 study (a third from each community) to find out if the concept makes sense. Robert Lefebvre, Gorham’s fire chief, and Richard Lewsen, Windham’s police chief, joined Westbrook Police Chief Steven Roberts and Fire Chief Byron Rogers in pushing for the three-town center.

David Cole of Gorham received “a shocker” Wednesday when he was named town manager of the year by the Maine Town & City Management Association. At 43, Cole has nearly 20 years of public management experience. He started his career as town manager of China in 1975, then moved to Lincoln and then Old Town. He moved to Gorham with his wife and two children when he became town manager a year and a half ago.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 10, 1960, that excavation had begun for a $1 million expansion at Westbrook High School. Mr. and Mrs. Russell Dorr of West Gorham were entertaining a Long Island, New York, woman.

The Gorham Planning Board got its first look last week at the second contract zoning proposal before the town and again there were neighbors opposed. Hans Hansen proposed an 8-acre business park on Route 22 in South Gorham. It would have three two-story business buildings about 10,000 square feet each. He said he envisions colonial-style buildings. He said he hoped construction of the three buildings could be completed in six years.

The magnet school has worked its magnetism in Westbrook, pulling math teacher and track coach Dan LaVallee from Westbrook High School to Limestone. He’s not sure he’ll want to make a career there, however, so he asked for and received a two-year leave of absence to try it out.

Aug. 17, 2005

Sunday, with a convincing 7-2 win over Rhode Island’s Cranston Western team, Westbrook’s team of 12-year-olds won the New England Region Championship and a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series on Saturday. In Westbrook, parents are scrambling to rearrange work schedules, make travel plans and book hotel rooms.

After rain delayed the Gorham Family Fair last year, organizers are hoping sun will shine on the annual event this Saturday. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, the fair kicks off with a pancake breakfast and a road race. After a noon parade, booths, activities, entertainment and a chicken barbecue fill out the day. Fireworks will go off starting at 9 p.m.

Cintas, one of the national’s largest suppliers of work uniforms, is eyeing 7 acres in the Westbrook Heights Business Park on Saco Street as a location for a laundry building. It could employ up to 140 workers. Cintas has presented a preliminary plan to the Planning Board, which approved it.

Plans to move the Westbrook Food Pantry to the American Legion hall on Dunn Street have been put on hold because the city feels the basement space would be too difficult for clients and volunteers to use. The pantry’s lease on space at the Dana Warp Mill expires at the end of August. A search is underway for a new home by September.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: