HONORS

Encompass Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elissa Charbonneau of Freeport was recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine in its June 15 issue as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

The program acknowledges clinicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact. Charbonneau, who has been affiliated with Encompass Health for 28 years, oversees the medical operations for 136 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across 39 states and Puerto Rico.

The complete ranking can be viewed at ModernHealthcare.com/50MostInfluential.

NEW HIRES

Margaret Brownlee of South Portland was appointed diversity, equity and inclusion officer and learning support coordinator at Maine College of Art in Portland. Brownlee will focus on new initiatives aimed at improving diversity, equity and inclusion on campus using design thinking and principles of transformative change, and will support the Students of Color Coalition, Students of Faith Club, and Students of the LGBTQAI+ community. Brownlee, who is working on her doctorate in educational leadership at the University of New England, holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in performing arts.

Linda Dupuis of Topsham has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a broker/realtor. Dupuis, who has been a realtor in the Lewiston-Auburn and Mid-Coast areas for over 18 years, has served on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick and the The Merrymeeting Council of the Mountains to Shore Board of Realtors, whose golf tournament she chaired for many years.

PROMOTIONS

Sarah Giggey of Gray was recently promoted to personal lines account manager at Chalmers Insurance Group’s Gorham office. Giggey, who is a recent University of Southern Maine graduate, began an internship with Chalmers three years ago as a personal lines customer service associate and was promoted after obtaining her insurance license.

Baker Newman Noyes of Portland recently promoted four of its associates:

Joseph Begin of South Portland was promoted to manager in the tax practice. Begin provides tax planning and compliance services primarily for individuals and closely-held businesses, including S-Corporations, partnerships, and LLCs.

Matthew Fernandez of Kennebunk was promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice. Fernandez specializes in serving financial institutions and employee benefit plans.

Jaclyn Soderlind of Kennebunk was promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. Soderlind serves high-net-worth individuals and closely-held and family-owned businesses.

Justin St. John of Harrison, was promoted to manager in the assurance practice. St. John provides assurance services to healthcare organizations, nonprofit organizations, commercial businesses, and employee benefit plans.

AWARDS

Cumberland County Federal Credit Union President and CEO Scott Harriman has received the Maine Credit Union League’s 2020 James M. Gratto Award for outstanding credit union CEO. The award is chosen from nominations received by the league from credit unions statewide. In his 30 years with CCFCU, Harriman expanded assets from $10.6 million to $320 million and membership from 3,700 to 22,000.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Dawn Rockwell of Jay has joined the board of directors at SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Area Agency on Aging. Rockwell is the program coordinator in the memory care community for Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, and is also a member of the Rotary Club of Farmington.

