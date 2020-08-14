John Whalley ‘Earth Tones’
View online at greenhutgallerties.com
Artist John Whalley’s latest exhibit is a stunning collection of works featuring detailed graphite landscapes and long panoramas as well as still-life drawings and paintings featuring egg tempera and oil. Whalley was born in Brooklyn, New York, and currently lives in midcoast Maine. Whalley received his BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1976.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Museum on Maine Street.
