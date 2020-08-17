A small plane crashed off the Maine coast on Monday night, and the two people aboard survived the crash.

The Cessna 150 crashed into Morgan Bay off the coast of Surry, a town in Hancock County. The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m., News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV) reported.

Maine State Police said both people survived, according to News Center Maine. Authorities late Monday night still had not released their medical conditions or identities.

The FAA said the flight departed from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport in Morristown, Vermont, and was enroute to the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton when the crash occurred.

The cause will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

