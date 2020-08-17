A girl, Charlotte Grace Martin born to Shannon Beth Desrosiers and Christopher Robert Martin on August 7, 2020 of Lisbon Falls, Maine. Siblings, Arianna Desrosiers and Calvin Martin.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Joe Biden, often defined by words, faces his biggest (and strangest) speech yet
-
Nation & World
As the House demands an interview with Postal Service chief Louis DeJoy, protesters picket his homes
-
Opinion
Our View: You can’t help the economy without controlling the virus
-
Featured Photo
Gallery: A Garden of Happiness
-
Do This
Moss Galleries mounts online exhibition of rare paintings by Lynne Drexler