My 17-year old son is worried about the world we’re living in and the devastating future he is inheriting. He wants me to buy an armored vest with “PRESS” emblazoned on it because he knows that I will be out there in the midst of whatever is happening; as an activist, as a journalist and as his mother.

That this is not an unreasonable request is surreal.

Last night, we sat at the kitchen table and talked about everything from school to social collapse, and the terrible suffering unfolding by the day. He expressed his fears and frustrations and I won’t pretend and allay them. I told him I’m so sorry for the anxiety and powerlessness he is feeling. He looked at me and said, “I can’t do anything.” He paused, pointed, and then said, “But you can.”

Vote. Vote as if your life depends on it. Vote as if your child’s life depends on it. Vote as if the lives of those who cannot vote are in your hands. We worked hard for the people-power of ranked-choice voting in Maine, so your vote counts for more than ever before. Make different choices. Exercise that right while you still have it.

Vote your conscience first and rank the rest accordingly. We have a progressive candidate on the ballot who wants Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and to defund the Pentagon. Her name is Lisa Savage. She’s running for U.S. Senate against Susan Collins. Vote.

Kelly Merrill

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: