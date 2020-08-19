Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 8/25 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Tues. 8/25 6 p.m. Planning Board
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Tues. 8/25 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 8/26 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 8/26 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 8/27 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 8/25 4 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Tues. 8/25 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Thur. 8/27 4 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Thur. 8/27 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee
