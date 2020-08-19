Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  8/25  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Tues.  8/25  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  8/25  6:30 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues.  8/25  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  8/26  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  8/26  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  8/27  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  8/25  4 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Tues.  8/25  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Thur.  8/27  4 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur.  8/27  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee

