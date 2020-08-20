CAPE ELIZABETH — As a socially distanced, fun activity for the weekend of Aug. 28-30, people can watch local artists paint public and private locations of Cape Elizabeth.

An event to support the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, Paint for Preservation Artists Weekend leads up to an auction on Sept. 12-13, where people can bid on their favorite paintings, said Patty Renaud, membership and development leader of the trust, in an email.

Participants may also purchase a mystery box, which will contain signed, smaller works by the artists, the release said.

According to the land trust, “Paint for Preservation is CELT’s only fundraiser each year, contributing nearly 25 percent of its budget for land conservation, trail creation and maintenance, and school education programs.

“In addition to sponsorships from businesses and the artists donating a portion of all art sales to the land trust, CELT generally sells about 400 tickets to the event. This year, with no ticket revenue, the land trust is seeking donations to support its programming.”

The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust was founded in 1985 and has permanently protected over 760 acres of land, the trust said.

To find the locations and the list of artists, people can should visit www.capelandtrust.org/events/paint-for-preservation. The land trust will also post information leading up to the event via Facebook.

On Sept. 13, the land trust will wrap up the event with an online “CELTebration,” on the organization’s website from 5 to 6 p.m.

“Everyone is invited and encouraged to join this online event featuring a special cocktail created by the Inn by the Sea, interviews with artists and land trust members, and perhaps an exciting announcement or two,” the trust said in a written statement. “The timing of this special event will give people plenty of time to get their auction bids in before bids close at 9 p.m. to take home one of the amazing paintings of Cape Elizabeth.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: