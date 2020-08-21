This November I will cast my vote for Kyle Bailey, who is running for a seat in the State House of Representatives, District 27, which comprises part of Gorham and part of Scarborough.

While I have not yet met Kyle, in reading his biography I like that he was taught at an early age the value of service to one’s community. With an education in government and public policy, he worked to end discrimination against LGBT Americans, notably serving on leadership teams of organizations that helped pass the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Act and to end the policy of “don’t ask, don’t tell” in the military.

Such changes in our laws do not happen quickly and it can take even longer to change the hearts and minds of people with firmly held beliefs, but Kyle, with other like-minded individuals, kept the focus on our most basic democratic values: justice and equality – not for some, but for all.

Working hard for justice and equality is fundamental in our democratic way of life. I want someone to get back to basics and to take the role of public servant seriously and I think Kyle is the right person to represent Gorham and Scarborough in District 27.

Tina M. Ruel

Gorham

