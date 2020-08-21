Thank you for publishing John Balentine’s opinion column. It’s important for readers to see how truly insensitive he is to the working populace. His view that “I’ve got mine, you can work two or three minimum-wage jobs but you’ll never get ahead.” (“All that, without the bag of chips,” Aug. 7).

He neglects to say anything about those at the upper echelons who are paid exorbitant salaries, even when their companies are crumbling. He continues to glorify the unregulated capitalist system that continues to put the population and environment in peril.

I hope most of your readers can see him for what he is – a person who does not care about his fellow human beings, except when they cause him to have to pay a couple bucks more for his Happy Meal.

Tom Leitzinger

Brunswick

