BATH — This fall, young Maine filmmakers will produce a full-length film to benefit a local health organization.

The film, “Suffocation,” will center on characters that struggle with depression, loss and anxiety. While it will focus on these elements, it will also include a theme of hope.

Director and writer Cody Curtis, a Bath resident who graduated from the University of Southern Maine this year with a bachelor’s degree in media studies, wanted to tie the film to a nonprofit that works with mental health. That nonprofit is Greater Portland Health, whose mission is “to provide high quality patient-centered health care that is accessible, affordable and culturally sensitive,” according to its website.

“We’re trying to produce a film that is not only entertaining, but also tells an impactful story and delivers an important message,” Curtis said. “That message is that no matter how alone you feel, someone will always be there to look out for you and care for you. You are not alone.”

Curtis said he hopes to raise about $5,000 for the film, with 10 percent of all the film’s proceeds to be donated to Greater Portland Health.

“This is an organization whose theme and message aligns with the film,” Curtis said. “Mental health is very important.”

Filming will begin in October and end in November. The cast and crew of about 15 people are all Maine residents, and a majority of them are young people in their late teens and early 20s.

Curtis and his crew will soon be launching social media pages to promote “Suffocation,” including Twitter and Facebook, as well as a dedicated website.

Those interested will be able to donate to the film via a crowdfunding website once it has launched. Curtis will make an announcement on the social media pages and website when donating becomes available.

