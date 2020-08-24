PORTLAND — A major funding source is now available for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small businesses and non-profit organizations with 50 or fewer employees can apply to receive a grant of up to $100,000 to replace COVID-19 related losses. Gov. Janet Mills has committed up to $200 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds for the initiative.
In this area, Greater Portland Council of Governments will process the grant applications and make the awards.
“Small employers are the backbone of our economy. They have struggled to weather this pandemic, and this … will provide essential support to employers and their employees in every community in Maine,” said Kristina Egan, director of GPCOG.
Applications, due by Sept. 9, and program requirements are available on the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Boston’s Hayward flies home to be with family, rehab ankle
-
Sports
Brown’s 76ers played hard, but it’s not enough to delay the moment of reckoning
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Mets cleared to resume season with Tuesday doubleheader
-
Schools and Education
UMaine System expands testing as 4th student systemwide tests positive
-
College
For what it’s worth, Clemson No. 1 in AP poll followed by Ohio State and Alabama