PORTLAND — A major funding source is now available for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses and non-profit organizations with 50 or fewer employees can apply to receive a grant of up to $100,000 to replace COVID-19 related losses. Gov. Janet Mills has committed up to $200 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds for the initiative.

In this area, Greater Portland Council of Governments will process the grant applications and make the awards.

“Small employers are the backbone of our economy. They have struggled to weather this pandemic, and this … will provide essential support to employers and their employees in every community in Maine,” said Kristina Egan, director of GPCOG.

Applications, due by Sept. 9, and program requirements are available on the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: