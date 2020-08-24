A girl, Naudia Rose Lester born on 8/13/2020 to Andre Craig Lester and Hanna Rose Marquis of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents are Jennifer and Neil of Brunswick Maine. Paternal Grandparent Gladys of Hinesville, Gorgia. Siblings Ayanna and Aliyah.

A girl, Madilyn Doramay Stilphen born on 8/14/2020 to Kyle Alden Stliphen and Morgan (Jones) Stilphen of Dresden, Maine. Maternal Grandparents are Bill and Lisa Jones of Chelsea, Maine. Paternal Grandparents are Gina and Paul Stilphen of Pittston, Maine.

A boy, Archer Gene Pierce born on 8/14/2020 to Joshua Michael Pierce and Hollyann Janne (Brassington) Pierce of Lisbon Maine. Maternal Grandparents Thomas and Cheryl Brassington of Rodney, Michigan. Paternal Grandparents Owen and Rebekah Pierce of Lisbon, Maine. Great Grandparents Cliff and Joanne Kemberling and Richard and Donna Waterman of Brunswick, Maine.

