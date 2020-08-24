BATH — A family escaped a fire at their 10 Pearl St. home shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Bath Fire Chief Lawrence Renaud said flames were shooting from windows of the second story of the 1830 home when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had been told a seven-year boy was trapped inside the building.

“By the time we got over, the seven-year-old had got out,” Renaud said.

The home is owned by Jason and Melissa Chretien. Melissa Chretien said everyone made it out safely, including the family’s dog.

Renaud said it appears the fire started on the second floor of the home. A member of the state fire marshal’s office was on the way to investigate the cause.

This story will be updated.

