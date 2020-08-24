Arts

Chocolate Church Arts Center Real Outdoor Concert Series Aug. 29 and 30. Face coverings and social distancing required. Advance tickets only at chocolatechurcharts.org, 442-8455.

Cinema With a Cause at Thompson’s Point, Moonlight Cinema presents movies aimed at opening up conversations about race and representation in the community. Aug. 29 – “The Princess & The Frog.” By donation, tickets at Eventbrite.

“Cupid’s Arrow: A Live Comedy,” 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through Sept. 3. The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Reduced occupancy and social distancing apply. $20, 747-5434, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Fast Fashion, Slow Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art online exhibit, bowdoin.edu/arts/index.html.

“From a Woman’s Perspective – Paintings and Sculpture of Paintings,” Richard Boyd Art Gallery through September. 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Jane Herbert Solo Exhibition of Paintings, Richard Boyd Art Gallery through Aug. 30. 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

John Whalley: “Earth Tones,” also featuring Thomas Higgins, through Sept. 5 at Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Maine Art Gallery online show “Lost and Found” on view through Sept. 4, featuring three Maine artists. maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

Maine Jewish Museum Pop-Up Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. 67 Washington Ave., Portland. 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Meetinghouse Arts Preview Show and Fundraiser, Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 20 at Freeport Historical Society, 45 Main St. A percentage of sales benefits Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport and the Historical Society. freeportartsandculture.org/events/.

MMPA Antidote, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts online publication featuring Maine artists and their work at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Tate House Museum Inside/Out Tours, 11 a.m., 12:30 and 2 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through August, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Registration and payment required through 774-6177 or [email protected]. $5-$12, tatehouse.org.

Yarmouth Art Festival now accepting entries, deadline Sept. 19. Visit yarmouthartfestival.com for guidelines and to enter. Email [email protected] with questions.

Wednesday 8/26

The Maine Dead Project, 8 p.m., hosted by Portland House of Music. $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com/livefromphome/.

Jukebox the Ghost Livestream, 8:30 p.m., presented by State Theatre. $10 advance, $12 day of. Visit statetheatreportland.com/events/jukebox-the-ghost/ for ticket link.

Thursday 8/27

Music on the Lawn, 6 p.m. happy hour, 7 p.m. show. Oakland Park, 14 Oakland Ave., Yarmouth. $25, brownpapertickets.com.

Le Vent Du Nord, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30 advance, $40 day of, lonelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 8/28

Don Campbell Band, 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point. Social distancing applies, masks required in common areas. $20, thompsonspoint.com/calendar/don-campbell-band-outdoor-concert.

Conclave: Sara Hallie Richardson with Amarantos Quartet, 8-9 p.m., livestreaming concert series via Facebook from State Theatre. Visit statetheatreportland.com/calendar/ or facebook.com/statetheatreportland/.

Saturday 8/29

Heart Shaped Rock, 8 p.m., hosted by Portland House of Music. $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com/livefromphome/.

Monday 8/31

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 8 p.m., hosted by Portland House of Music. $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com/livefromphome/.

Tuesday 9/1

Tim Fite, 8 p.m., SPACE Gallery on Instagram Live. space538.org.

“Mamma Mia!” screening, 6 p.m., presented by Fat Boy Drive-In to benefit Maine State Music Theatre. Limited tickets include admission, dinner and a donation to MSMT, 844-0276.

Ongoing

Kinky Slippers cardio dance party. Check Kinky Slippers’ Facebook page for schedule and to register.

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Chris Ross, live Facebook stream, 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday night, acoustic set. Free.

Cove Street Arts in Portland now open regular hours. Face masks required. Current exhibitions: Lin Lisberger’s “Gravity” through Aug. 29 and “Singular and Serial” through Sept. 19. covestreetarts.com.

Creative Portland’s “2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future” online show available through April 2021. creativeportland.com.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube.

“El Lobo y La Paloma,” a Portland-based Bourassa Dance production, available to rent or purchase online through Vimeo On Demand.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

The Fresnel Theater in Portland presents virtual ComedySportz, a series of improv comedy shows at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Pay-what-you-will, Facebook page for more information.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue in Portland, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants under 21 must have an adult present, portcityblue.com.

MMPA Antidote, positive and upbeat posts and links by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, available at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum on the Bowdoin College campus is offering collections and exhibitions to view online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland House of Music presents Live From PHOME streaming series. portlandhouseofmusic.com/livefromphome/.

Portland Museum of Art offers browsable collections online, as well as videos and podcasts. Visit portlandmuseum.org and scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

PSO: Notes from Home, digital video series by Portland Symphony Orchestra musicians who perform, demonstrate their instruments and talk about their professional careers. Available on Facebook, Instagram, portlandsymphony.org.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook. statetheatreportland.com.

Virtual Cinema via Frontier in Brunswick. Screening links at explorefrontier.com/events/all.

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” a film by Huey, stream at vimeo.com/ondemand/254775.

Benefits

Bloom Together Online Auction, now through Sept. 6 via artascope.org and Artascope’s social media. Supports the volunteer-run Yarmouth studio’s space and community. Virtual Garden Party with Live Painters via Zoom 3-7 p.m. Aug. 29.

Golf Fore a Cause tournament, noon, Sept. 25 at Brunswick Golf Club. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Contact Sarah at [email protected] or 620-1677.

Ongoing

Special Olympics Maine Raffle, winner will receive a snowmobile, a four-wheeler and a Sea-do. Tickets $20, available until October by calling 879-0489, or mailing checks to Special Olympics Maine, 125 John Roberts Road Unit #5, South Portland, ME 04106.

United Way of Maine Urgent Needs Fund to help local initiatives and agencies at unitedwaysofmaine.org/covid/.

Books/Authors

Lawn Book Sale, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cundy’s Harbors Library, 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, 725-1461.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Bookclub – “Notes on a Lost Flute: A Field Guide to the Wabanaki,” 10 a.m. via Zoom Aug. 28 (Chapters 3 and 4), Sept. 4 (Chapter 5) and Sept. 11 (entire book). Email [email protected] for Zoom meeting invitation. curtislibrary.com.

Ongoing

Books & Brews, 6 p.m. via Zoom first Wednesday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Share what you’re reading and drinking. Register at curtislibrary.libcal.com/event/6218333.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Patron Picks Parlor: An Online Book Discussion Group, 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, virtually hosted by South Portland Public Library, southportlandlibrary.com.

“The Orphan’s Tales,” live free reading series by Cat Valente, Maine sci-fi author, on YouTube live every night until lockdown ends. youtube.com/user/thelearnedcat.

Virtual First Friday Book Club, 12 p.m. via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Virtual Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library. Visit portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more information, including monthly writing prompts.

Writers’ Accountability Group, 2 p.m. via Zoom, second Thursday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/writers-accountability-group-wag/.

Bulletin Board

Ongoing

Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund, accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, deadline Sept. 15, see mainecf.org.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, restoreportlandmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; high-risk customers 9-10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 504-9340.

Classes & Tutorials

On Demand Virtual Cooking Class: 10 Tips for Healthy Eating on a Budget, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Register at curtislibrary.com to get access to videos.

Ongoing

Backyard Poultry Keepers, University of Maine Cooperative Extension at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/poultry.

ecomaine nonprofit waste management organization, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Greater Portland Landmarks, download free activity books for kids at portlandlandmarks.org under education/publications, and free videos of lectures for adults at portlandlandmarks.org/videos.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Lincoln County Historical Association Education Outreach Program, lessons for grades 3 and up geared to American Colonial and early 19th-century history. Free at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on Learn, then Youth and pick Education Outreach.

Maine Audubon, weekly post on environmental science for grades 6-8 at maineaudubon.org/education/connections.

Maine Dept. of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

MoneyMatters, free online financial education course hosted by Evergreen Credit Union. Four, 20-minute downloadable videos and PDF presentations at egcu.org/money.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

STEM and Minute-To-Win-It style challenges Tuesdays and Thursdays, Yarmouth Community Services Facebook page and yarmouthcommunityservices.org.

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape. Search by bloom time, sunlight, plant height, caterpillars hosted and benefits to wildlife.

“The Learning Space,” Maine teachers host on Maine Public Television, for students in grades 3-5 at 12:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Telling Room in Portland, open virtually to support teachers, instructors, parents and students with distance learning, including daily writing prompts for young writers on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. tellingroom.org/stories.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Learn at Home for parents, caregivers and students, 581-3877 or [email protected] for more information. extension.umaine.edu/4h/learn-at-home/.

UMaine’s Fogler Library: New Remote Learning Resource guide for K-12 students, families and educators, bit.ly/3bNKb8P.

Virtual Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 each Tuesday from 3-3:45 p.m. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Dining Out

Thompson’s Point Pic-Nic-Ettes, 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Socially distant open-air dining experience with food trucks, cash bar and music. Bring your own seat or purchase a blanket on site. Dog friendly. Visit thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#picnic for more information.

Wolfe’s Neck Center: Taste of the Farm, 3 p.m., multiple dates. Harvest in-season fruits and vegetables to eat with organic Stonyfield yogurt made with milk from Wolfe’s Neck cows. $8 per person. Register at wolfesneck.org.

Ongoing

Community Meal, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. A free boxed meal will be available for takeout in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, food available Wednesday afternoons through Friday while supplies last, reserve a box before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday through [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, prepackaged bags of food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, is offering to-go lunches and pre-packed boxes outside the eastern entrance and the food pantry. Visit mchpp.org/covid/ for details or call 725-2716.

Summer Meals for Kids, Teens and Guardians, noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Children’s Garden, Fort Williams Park, Cape Elizabeth. Sponsored by Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

Donations Needed

All Saints Parish in Brunswick, donations of toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, Lysol sprays and cleaners, tissues and liquid hand soaps needed. Call 725-2624 for an appointment to drop off donations at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

Ongoing

American Red Cross Local Blood Drives, in greater need due to pandemic. Sanitation and social distancing guidelines followed. Go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to schedule a donation time. Pre-registration encouraged.

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Deering Center Community Church Food Bank, items needed include juices, pasta sauce, cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and eggs, which can be left inside the entrance door at 15 Alba St., Portland, Tuesdays through Fridays or on the stairs to the entrance. Anyone that needs food can email [email protected] or leave a message at 773-2423.

Independence Association in Brunswick, a nonprofit supporting residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, houses clients with health vulnerabilities and is preparing in case anyone develops COVID-19 symptoms. A list for needed items has been posted on amazon.com.

Falmouth Food Pantry, donations can be made via check made out to the Falmouth Food Pantry and mailed to 279 Middle Road, Falmouth, ME 04105 or PayPal at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1807575.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland, donations sought at app.etapestry.com/hosted/HabitatforHumanityofGreate_1/OnlineDonation.html.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association accepting donations at 78270.blackbaudhosting.com/78270/Operations.

Maine Jewish Museum seeks donations to complete restorations following a fire and for needed improvements, see mainejewishmuseum.org/donate.

Seek Elderly Alone – Renew Courage and Hope programs need toilet paper, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tissues and liquid hand soaps. To donate call 725-2624 for a pick up/drop off date at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick.

Yarmouth Community Food Pantry needs pasta sauce, beans, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, canned vegetables and canned fruit. Donations can be placed at the rear of the First Parish Church, 116 Main St., in the basket by the Food Pantry door.

Health

Yoga on the Mall, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 9, hosted by Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust at Maine Street Mall and Gazebo, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. Social distancing applies. Registration available but not required. btlt.org/event-registration/, sundarayogame.com/schedule.

Wednesday 8/26

Safety Tips for Parents as Kids Return to School, 5:30-6:30 p.m., virtual. Part of Health Within Reach series at Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. Register at midcoasthealth.com/wellness/classes/.

Sunday 8/31

Pain-Free Gardening webinar, noon-1 p.m., hosted by UMaine Extension. Registration required at extension.umaine.edu/register/product/summer-gardening-series-pain-free-gardening/. $5 optional donation, Pamela Hargest, 781-6099, [email protected]

Ongoing

COVID-19 Food Safety Information, University of Maine Cooperative Extension links to fact sheets, guidelines and videos about proper disinfection techniques, food purchasing and storage, recipes using pantry staples, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-safety.

Cultivating Mindfulness in Turbulent Times, with Anne Gosling, 3 p.m. Fridays, presented by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org/events/ for more information and to register.

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/article/people-plus-free-exercise-videos, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org/.

Kids

Creative Connections Club, 2 p.m. via Zoom, Thursdays through Sept. 18 for ages 8-12, hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath, Katy at [email protected] or 443-5141.

Drawing Contest for ages 8-12, hosted by Patten Free Library, patten.lib.me.us/event/love-to-draw-draw-what-you-love-drawing-contest/, ends Sept. 7.

Teen Writing Contest 2020 for grades 7-12, hosted by Patten Free Library, patten.lib.me.us/event/teen-writing-contest-2020-submission-period-is-open, ends Dec. 4.

Ongoing

OUT Maine hosts a different virtual activity Monday-Friday. All programs are free, but advance registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Thomas Memorial Library is offering virtual programs. Visit thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to live streams.

Merrill Memorial Library’s Mrs. O’Connor read aloud, 4 p.m. every week day on Facebook Live and Instagram.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. Fridays, pictures books Mondays and Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

Monday Minis Story Time, 10:30 a.m. every Monday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook Page.

Music Fun Fridays, 10:30 a.m. every Friday through Aug. 28 with Miss Theresa via Facebook Live. Hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Peaks Island Children’s Zoom Book Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For grades 3-6. Contact [email protected] for details on how to join.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is sharing stories nightly at 7 p.m. with young readers at facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF. Also included on Facebook and Instagram are games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Saturday Stories, 2 p.m. every Saturday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. Geared to ages 3-5.

Sunday Starlight Stories, 6:30 p.m. every Sunday on South Portland Public Library’s Facebook page. All ages.

Teen Read Aloud Live, 3 p.m. Thursdays, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. “Carry On” by Rainbow Rowell via instagram.com/tmlteen/.

Teen Virtual Book Club, 3:30 p.m., hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. For more information email Melissa at [email protected]

Tween Library Club, 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, virtually hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath. Register for events by emailing [email protected] patten.lib.me.us/event/tween-library-club/.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Curbside and delivery service now available, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Book drop is open. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for reopening details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, curbside service for pre-order available. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library has reopened for in-person visits on Fridays and Saturdays. Curbside pickup will continue Monday-Saturday. Visit curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions. Similarly, Flipster can be used to access digital magazines at curtislibrary.com/flipster-downloadable-magazines/.

Freeport Community Library has reopened with restrictions. Visit freeportlibrary.com/opening/ for details. Virtual library with links to eBooks, audiobooks, YouTube videos and more.

Merrill Memorial Library, curbside pickup has resumed. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org/library_event/tumblebooks/. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath has reopened. For details call 443-5141 or email [email protected] Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary/.

Portland Public Library, reserve and pick up books using PPL To Go at portlandlibrary.com/togo/. Book return boxes open. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit portlandlibrary.com/highlight/cloudlibrary/ for instructions. Visit the library’s Facebook page for information about virtual activities.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland, now open with limited services. Go online for details. Curbside service available. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library has reopened for limited browsing. Go online for details. Curbside pickup and computer use available by appointment. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy, are available at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, requests and curbside pickup by appointment. Book drops are open with access to the Digital Maine Library. Visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, curbside pickup available. CloudLibrary and TumbleBooks are accessible to check out eBooks. Kanopy streaming service and Digital Maine Library accessible at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library has reopened. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Visit topshamlibrary.org/stay-at-home-mega-list/ for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks and Nature

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, open barn time 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. See full August calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Buildings are closed. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/. Check maineaudubon.org for more events.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Support

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Clapping for Workers at hospitals, nursing homes nightly Deering Center neighborhood event in Portland at 7 p.m. Participants social distance on doorsteps and sidewalks and clap to say thank you. See Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page for details.

Deering Center Neighborhood: Step Outside Your Doorstep and Sing with Your Neighbors, every Saturday at 9 a.m. in Portland.

Dempsey Connects, virtual support groups for cancer patients at dempseycenter.org/virtual-services-resources.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop is taking requests via phone and email for emergency clothing and household items. Contact Sarah Lundin at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/covid-19-update/ for more information.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants of up to $2,000 to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Details can be found at mainefarmlandtrust.org and mofga.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, is connecting staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times, and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers serve as guardians ad litem for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case, must be 21 or older, casaofmaine.org.

Puppy Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind needs volunteers in greater Portland area. Volunteers will foster a puppy for a few days to a few weeks. For more information contact [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Parenting Enrichment Program: Nurturing Parenting for Families Affected by Substance Use, 15-week program, 6 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom starting Sept. 1. Hosted by Midcoast Maine Community Action. Free. Contact Dawn at 442-7963, ext. 230, [email protected] midcoastmainecommunityaction.org/parent-enrichment-program/.

Wednesday 8/26

Virtual Film Discussion: “The Power of Community – How Cuba Survived Peak Oil,” noon via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Register at curtislibrary.com.

Saturday 8/29

Herb Workshop: Flower Essences, 10-11:30 a.m, Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. $15. wolfesneck.org/learn/workshops/.

Ongoing

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday-Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Greater Portland Landmarks, content about historic people and places at portlandlandmarks.org.

History Room Live: Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Patten Free Library in Bath. Go to patten.lib.me.us/events/ to register.

Institute for Family-Owned Business online webinars, preregistration required at fambusiness.org.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Let’s Talk America, 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month via Zoom through Scarborough Public Library. Forum about local and global issues, contact Sam Kelley, at 650-1814 or scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/lets-talk-america.

Online Library Knitting Group, 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] for access.

Parent Chats, 7 p.m. Mondays via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, more at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/parent-chats/.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

“The Day that Changed Everything” podcast, every other Monday, hosted by Mainebiz. Found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music. Free.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

