Maine game wardens recovered the body of a 24-year-old Manchester man who apparently drowned while swimming Monday afternoon in Cobbosseecontee Lake, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said.

The body of Edward Kimball was recovered off Pond Road near the outlet of the Kennebec County lake, which is nine miles long.

Kimball may have suffered a health-related problem while swimming, according to a statement issued by Cpl. John MacDonald. There was no watercraft involved.

Kimball’s body was pulled from 8 feet of water and about 40 feet from shore. First responders performed lifesaving measures.

Crews from the Manchester and Winthrop fire departments as well as state troopers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

