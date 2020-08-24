The University of Maine System announced Monday it is expanding asymptomatic testing plans for the fall as students start returning to campus and as a fourth case of the coronavirus was reported.

In addition to three students who tested positive last week at the University of Maine in Orono, a student at the University of Maine School of Law in Portland returning from out of state has also tested positive, the university said Monday.

The student was tested at a venue not associated with the university’s testing program and received their results before any contact with Maine Law students, faculty or staff, the university said in a statement. The student is isolating and doing well with support from the law school, the university said.

Classes across the UMaine System start Aug. 31 and students on campuses around the state are returning this week. The return comes as colleges and universities around the country are struggling to control outbreaks and enforce limits on mass gatherings.

Some schools, such as the University of Notre Dame and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, have had to backtrack on reopening plans and move classes online because of outbreaks on campus. Other schools, such as Syracuse University and Penn State, have disciplined students for failing to follow social distancing.

On Monday the UMaine System said it will expand its testing program to include asymptomatic testing of approximately 2,000 students, staff and faculty members at least every 10 days through the Thanksgiving holiday, which marks the end of in-person instruction for the semester.

All community members who work, study or participate in on-campus activities will be subject to the random sampling to monitor and limit the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the university is moving ahead with its plans to test all residence hall and out-of-state students and special populations, such as student athletes and students participating in off-campus clinical experiences, upon the return to campus and again shortly after classes begin.

Phases one and two of the testing program involve approximately 12,500 individual tests, making the university system one of the region’s largest asymptomatic test providers through a partnership with Jackson Laboratory and ConvenientMD.

The number of tests to be conducted in phase three will be determined by an analysis of the incidence rates in phases one and two and statistical modeling employed by university scientists.

