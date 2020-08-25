PORTLAND — Portland House of Music and Events owner Ken Bell has put the business on the market.

The for sale sign went up as live music venues in the city have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on indoor gatherings, but Bell says his decision to sell has “nothing to do” with the health crisis.

“I have been thinking about this for a couple years. If a buyer arises or not, PHOM will be there supporting local, regional, and national artists for years to come,” he said Monday.

Port City Music Hall, shuttered since the spring, announced last month it is closing for good. One Longfellow Square in June organized a fundraiser to bring in $175,000 to avoid doing the same.

Portland House of Music’s lease with the city, which owns the building, runs through May 2025, with an additional five-year option. It has been closed to the public since March, but has recently been streaming live concerts from the venue.

Over the years, PHOM has hosted local, regional and national recording artists, burlesque and comedy shows, as well holiday parties, weddings and other special events.

Pete Giordano, guitarist and vocalist for Forest City & Friends, which has performed at Portland House of Music and Events several times, said it’s upsetting to see it on the market, especially in light of Port City Music Hall’s closure.

“(It’s) always crushing to see a local business close, when just before the pandemic, the whole scene was vibrant,” he said.

The live music venues mean a lot not only to concert-goers, but to the musicians, he said.

“For local music lovers, there are the memories – numerous national artists packing the house and bringing the city to life (and ) local artists blossoming into national artists,” he said. “These venues accentuate the city’s artistic spirit and are a boon for the local creatives, so it means a lot.”

Giordano said ultimately he feels “local artists and venues will come up with some great ways to get through this together and make it fun at the same time.”

Bells business is listed for $225,000, which includes use of the name, its website and social media, furniture and equipment, current city licenses, future booked events and musician/talent list.

Portland House of Music and Events began in 2015, taking over the space on the corner of Federal and Temple streets that Minott’s Flowers occupied for more than 30 years.

