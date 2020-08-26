Patricia Ann Benner Aho 1935 – 2020 LINCOLNVILLE – Patricia Ann Benner Aho, 84, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the Knox Center after a long illness in Rockland. Pat was lovingly cared for by her husband, Gary, at home for many years. Pat was born in Rockland on Dec. 4, 1935 to parents Henry Benner Sr. and Phyllis Snowman Benner. Pat attended St. George schools from the 1940s to 1954. After graduation Pat went into the workforce and was employed as a Para-Professional in the Bath School District for many years, as well as working for the Nissen’s Baking Co. Pat loved to collect and sell antiques which she displayed in many antique group shops the last being in Warren at the Village Group Shop. Pat was proud of being a master gardener at the Brae Maple Farms in Union, as well as writing quilting, cooking and craft articles in the Back Home Magazine. Pat authored two quilting books published by Downeast Enterprises including “Lighthouse Designs for Quilters”. Pat loved camping and spent several summers at Moody’s Island with the family. She also loved to travel and was fortunate to have visited Italy, France, Norway, Scotland, England, Canada and all but six U.S. states. Pat enjoyed being a part of the Literacy Volunteers, teaching adult ed in both Bath and Camden. Pat was instrumental in keeping the YMCA swim team active for 21 years in both Bath and Camden where she participated in many roles. Pat always stayed active as a member of the Mid-Coast Writers Group, The Finn-Am Society, Master Gardener, President of Lioness’ of Bath, She was a Brownie Girl Scout and 4-H leader in Skowhegan. She was also a Cub Scout leader in Bath and was active in All Saints Episcopal Church in Skowhegan where she taught Sunday School. Pat was pre-deceased by her parents; a brother, Henry “Butch” Benner Jr.; and a grandson, Jared Quint. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 65 years, Gary Aho of Lincolnville; her daughters, Cynthia Aho of Waldoboro; Claudia Quint (Kurt) of Lincolnville and their children Meghan, Alan and Jesse; Andrea Aho of Farmingdale and her children Sydney and Bryon. She is also survived by her sons, Timothy Aho (Susannah) of Waldoboro and their children Hillia, Dasha and Tzevi; Michael Aho (Tracy) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and David Aho of Jefferson and his children Mia and Samantha. As well as a sister-in-law, Aini Johnson-Yuskaitis (Paul) of Hooksett, N.H. She leaves behind her great- grandchildren, Hayden,Ryleigh, Karson, Althea; several nieces, nephews and many friends. A time of visitation will be held for Pat on Friday, August 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hall’s of Thomaston, 78 Main Street, Thomaston with a funeral service to be held on Saturday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 11 White Street, Rockland with Rector Rael Sorenson officiating. Pat will be laid to rest at the French Cemetery in Lincolnville following the service. Due to Covid 19 restrictions social distancing is required as well as the wearing of masks. Hall’s of Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to the family kindly visit Hall Funeral Homes.com. The family has requested that donations in Pat’s name be made to St. Judes Hospital 501 St. Judes Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The Finn-Am Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 488 Warren, ME 04864

