I love a good laugh as much as anyone. And, God knows we need that more now than ever. However, Bob Englehart’s Hartford Courant cartoon, published Aug. 20 on Page A10 (“ ‘Antiques Roadshow’ or Joe Biden? What’s the difference?”), shows a lack of respect on at least two levels: 1) that age is something to be laughed at, and 2) the implication that age=boring=Joe Biden.

It’s interesting that Englehart himself is 74. So one can only guess at his political leanings.

That aside, Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Aug. 20 was anything but boring. He is bright, committed, kind and genuine, and has proven himself to be an effective and dedicated leader, giving us an opportunity to get America back on track health-wise, economically, racially and with proper standing with the rest of the world. His choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate is proof of his fine decision-making.

Donald Trump, by the way, is no spring chicken, at 74. I’m so tired of hearing comments about Biden in regard to his age. And certainly, in other ways, age is not a laughing matter. I should know. I’m in the “senior” age category myself. Still thinking, active, planning, contributing.

There’s plenty to laugh about. But let’s not make it about age, which is neither an indicator of capability nor compassionate leading.

Kathy Eliscu

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: