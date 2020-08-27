Small businesses are often referenced as the backbone of America. In many ways I agree with that sentiment. So much of a community’s identity is often associated with the makeup of their locally owned businesses. Portland is a beacon for other cities that aspire to have such a vibrant and nationally recognized city filled with locally owned and operated shops supported by year-round residents.

We need a voice on Portland’s City Council who understands what it feels like to spend your day running a small business here in Portland. We need a voice who knows the pain and struggle of trying to do what’s right for your employees in the face of a pandemic – someone who creates jobs that pay a living wage, provides paid sick days and fights for what is right, even when it’s hard.

The Portland City Council has been pro-business for quite some time, but that’s not the answer. We need a council that is pro-local business. Pro-sustainable business. Pro-equitable business opportunity for micro businesses and minority entrepreneurs who have additional barriers to entry into the market.

Economic development of today and tomorrow is the triple bottom line – social, environmental and financial impact promoting a local economy that strengthens all of Portland’s neighborhoods and enhances the quality of life for everyone, not just a small few.

We need accessible programming that will help usher in a new generation of diverse small-business owners who will lift our city up.

Andrew Zarro

Portland

