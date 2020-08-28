Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck has decided not to pursue charges against 32 people who were arrested during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland in early June.

Portland police arrested 22 people during a protest near the police department’s headquarters on June 1 and another 10 the next night.

Police said they were pelted with rocks, brick and bottles during the protests. The 32 were charged with failure to disperse, a misdemeanor.

Sahrbeck said Friday that police had probable cause to arrest the protesters, but there was insufficient evidence against the individuals who were charged.

“It would be unfair and unjust to treat all members of a group as perpetrators of a certain act based solely on their associations,” Sahrbeck said.

The DA also said that the arrests themselves “achieved the desired result in dispersing an increasingly disorderly crowd from a main arterial road in Portland.”

This story will be updated.

