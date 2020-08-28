Cape Elizabeth history buffs, you are in luck!

There is a new, unique and fun booklet now available about the old trolley line that ran from the area of the old Cape Casino to Portland.

Done by the Cape Historical Preservation Society and researched and created by Ellen Van Fleet and Diane Brakeley as a fundraiser, the booklet is a marvelous tour – by foot, by bike or by car – of the old trolley line as it used to exist along Shore Road. The booklet is filled with interesting, little-known facts about the line and features amazing old photos to help readers find still-existing remnants of the line and envision how it used to look and operate. For example, did you know it cost 9 cents to travel from Portland to the stop that is now the Rosemont Market? The high sidewalk at the market was used to make it easier to get on and off the trolley there. The cost of the booklet is only $10 and is great fun for anyone interested in Cape and its history. It’s available at Jordan’s Farm Market, Pond Cove IGA, Portland Head Light Museum, Drillen’s Hardware and Fiddlehead Florist.

Dan Davidson

Cape Elizabeth

