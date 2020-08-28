Sally Carignan 1940 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Sally Carignan, 80, a beloved mother, grandmother, and lifetime teacher and advocate for affordable housing and the disadvantaged, passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 23, 2020. Sally grew up in Bristol Conn. and was a longtime resident of Lewiston before retiring to Brunswick. Sally and her husband Jim were dedicated educators. Sally served as a librarian, substitute teacher, and worked as an adult education teacher where she was honored as Adult Education Teacher of the Year. As the daughter of a florist, she had a passion for gardening and flower arrangement. Throughout her life, Sally helped people in need working for peace and social justice. She served as a member of the Board for Tedford Shelter and volunteered as a respite worker. Sally is predeceased by her parents, Arnold Larson and Lou Manchester Larson, Florence Larson; brother, Paul Larson; and loving husband, James Carignan. She is survived by her brother, Lee and sister, Mary; son Mark and wife Sherri, son Steve and wife Stacy, son Paul and wife Sally, daughter Sarah and husband Matthew; and the grandchildren who were the lights of her life, Nathan, Samuel, Daniel, Rachel, James, Ella, Liviah, Lily, Maya, and Parker. Sally’s life will be celebrated at a small family gathering. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Tedford Housing https://tedfordhousing .org/giving/ or Tedford Housing P.O. Box 958 Brunswick, ME 04011

