Local farms are still producing, but have become innovative in their marketing. Some are keeping to traditional Community Supported Agriculture, where consumers can buy shares of produce, and some are selling to retailers and restaurants.

But many have adopted direct-to-consumer approaches. Here are a few in the southern Midcoast from which you can buy directly.

Durham

Replenova Farm is certified organic and follows a sustainable business model. The farm market is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. In addition to summer vegetables it offers pre-made salads and sandwiches. The farm features local cheeses, crackers, Green Bee drinks and milk, along with tomato products dried and packed in oil and dried aronia berry powder. 1252 Royalsborough Road, replenova.com, 409-0446.

Freeport

Laughing Stock Farm is now harvesting potatoes in addition to a large variety of other vegetables. They also have bread from Standard Baking, many cuts of beef, pork, sausage and chicken, eggs, cheese and dairy products from Smiling Hill Farm. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 79 Wardtown Road, laughingstockfarm.com.

Bessie’s Farm Goods is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays on the porch. It offers delicious soups and baked goods, but also summer vegetables, local eggs, sweet and sour pickles, honey, maple syrup, pasta and frozen wild Maine blueberries. 33 Litchfield Road, bessiesfarmgoods.com.

Winter Hill Farm produces raw milk, yogurt and artisanal cheeses from its Randall and Jersey cows. The farm also raises Berkshire pigs and chickens in addition to seasonal vegetables and flowers. The owners set up at the Brunswick Topsham Land Trust market on Saturdays at Brunswick High School during the summer and fall and the Brunswick Winter Market at Fort Andross. Several local retailers carry their products and customers can buy directly from the farm by calling 869-5122 to make sure products are on hand. 35 Hill Farm Road, winterhillfarm.com.

Topsham

Whatley Farm has plenty of sweet Italian peppers for salsas, soups and grilling. The farm also produces tomatillos, spicy peppers, heirloom slicing and sauce tomatoes, eggplant, summer squash, carrots, herbs and duck eggs. They have a booth at the Brunswick Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays and Fridays and the BTLT market on Saturday at Brunswick High School. Online orders can be picked up at either of these markets, at Merry Meeting Kitchen at Brunswick Landing, or at the farm on Saturdays. 3 Whatley Farm Road, whatleyfarm.com.

Fairwinds Farm Stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It offers strawberries, blueberries and raspberries and seasonal pick your own. They sell at the Tuesday and Friday Brunswick Farmers’ Market, the BTLT Market on Saturdays in addition to their own stand at the farm. Summer vegetables and potatoes are also available. 332 Augusta Road, fairwindsfarmmaine.com, 729-1872.

Brunswick

Turtle Rock Farm grows produce locally, but primarily preserves local fruits and vegetables so customers can stock their pantries year-round with local bounty. Products include relishes and sauces, spreadable fruits and syrups, and preserved and pickled vegetables. They host Merry Meeting Kitchen, an online marketplace that connects consumers with local food producers. Order through localline.ca/merry-meeting for pickup at Turtle Rock (39 Burbank Ave.) or Flight Deck Brewing (11 Atlantic Ave.), both at Brunswick Landing.

Senza Scarpe Farm grows salad greens and vegetables, raises rabbits and chickens, and bakes incredible breads, pies and cookies. They also make sauces from their own produce. They have a booth at the BTLT market, Saturdays at Brunswick High School from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., but many products are available at the farm. Best to contact them ahead at [email protected] 508 Durham Road.

Culinary News

Freeport has created “Makers on Main,” featuring a large variety of pop-up vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 10. There will be arts, crafts, sugar and syrup makers, jams and more arrayed along Main Street. Details at visitfreeport.com.

