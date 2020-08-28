BOWDOINHAM — More than 1,000 Central Maine Power Customers in the Bowdoinham area Friday lost power after a tractor-trailer truck snagged low hanging wires.

Several wires lay on the ground as a CMP lineman worked to restore power.

Bowdoin Fire Chief Tom Garrepy said local firefighters were called at 9:55 a.m. They shut down the stretch of Route 24 around Three Robbers Pub at 12 Main St. and detoured traffic.

Garrepy said no one was hurt.

A utility pole was also pulled down and Garrepy said it was leaking transformer oil. Bowdoinham public works employees contained the oil with sand and Garrepy said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was notified.

CMP spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said power was out for about 1,165 customers in Bowdoinham and Topsham but was restored at 10:45 a.m.

Three Robbers Pub announced it is closed Friday due to the damage but will reopen Saturday morning.

