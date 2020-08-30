RIVERVIEW, Fla. – James Matthew Klenk passed away on August 24, 2020 in the arms of his beloved wife Ma Gina and surrounded by family who joined James and Ma Gina in a virtual gathering.

“Jamie” was born in Portland on May 1, 1968. He lived with his family in Cape Elizabeth until the age of 11 when his family moved to Boothbay Harbor. Jamie loved playing tennis and founded the tennis team at Boothbay Region High School.

Jamie graduated from the University of Maine in 1990 and soon after discovered a love for teaching. He loved children and would volunteer to coach his nieces’ and nephews’ sports teams.

Jamie also loved travel. In 1996 he headed to Las Vegas where he taught school for 13 years. He taught students who spoke many different languages. When his students’ parents didn’t attend his first parents’ night at school, he visited each of his children’s houses to personally connect with each family. He founded a Boy Scout troop for these children which grew in number every year, with fathers and sons joining in for the first time.

Jamie then travelled to South Korea where he taught for two years, experiencing a new culture, then returned to his home state of Maine. While travel was a passion, his love of family was far greater. Jamie loved the holidays and would always travel home to be with his family. From Maine, he travelled to the Philippines where he met the love of his life, Ma Gina Tumala. They married in 2013.

After several years in Maine, Jamie and Ma Gina moved to Florida where Jamie continued to be an incredibly involved and beloved teacher and his focus continued in teaching and helping underprivileged children.

Throughout all his travels Jamie remained an avid New England sports fan. He loved getting together with family and friends to play games – any games: Jamie loved the camaraderie and the competition.

Jamie is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Ma Gina Tumala Klenk of Riverview, Fla.; his parents, Sydney and Joseph Klenk of Brunswick; his twin sister, Jennifer K. Novelli and brother-in-law, Michael Novelli of Dover N.H., his sister, Sarah Davis and brother-in-law, Paul Davis of Falmouth, his brother, Stephen Klenk and sister-in-law Ria Klenk of Torrance, Calif., his brother, Jeffrey Klenk and sister-in-law Nancy Sheehan of Madison, Wis., his brother, Jonathan Klenk and sister-in-law Vicky Klenk of Trinity Fla., his sister, Sydney Dolat and brother-in-law Peter Dolat of Newbury, Mass., his brother-in-law Joseph Tumala and sister-in-law, Gloria Tumala of Winter Haven, Fla., sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nelson and Fatima Tumala of Cebu, The Philippines; 17 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service in the coming year when it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help Ma Gina with medical and living expenses. Please donate at the GoFundMe link located on Jennifer’s Facebook Wall at https://www.facebook.com/

jennifer.k.novelli

