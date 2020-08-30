The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating how a woman got injured Sunday while conducting a recreational dive off the coast of Kittery and Portsmouth, near the Isles of Shoals.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, according to a news release issued by the Maine Marine Patrol.

The state agency said the woman was scuba diving with a recreational dive charter company when the accident happened. There was no description of what might have happened to the woman, and the Maine Marine Patrol said that no additional information was being released at this time.

The Isles of Shoals are a group of small islands and tidal ledges located about 6 miles off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. Isles of Shoals is a boat-accessible diving site, with plenty of aquatic life to view, according to the website dive buddy. Most points of interest have a maximum depth of 131 to 140 feet. The average visibility is 16 to 20 feet. Devils Gorge, Pyramid Valley and Boone Island are some of the more popular dive sites.

