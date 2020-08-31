PORTLAND — The city’s Spring and Elm streets parking garages now are using touchless entry and exit systems.

To receive a ticket upon entry, users can wave a hand near the ticket button on the machine and it will dispense a ticket.

Touchless payment options upon exiting the garage include Google Pay, Apple Pay, Paypal and any credit and debit cards that have the contactless logo on them.

Parking payments can also be made via cellphone by downloading the app at PassportParking.com.

