LISBON — After colliding with a tractor-trailer truck on Route 196 late Monday night, 75-year-old Benjamin Foster was taken to a Lewiston hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Foster, driving a Hyundai Sonata, collided with a tractor-trailer truck exiting the Dingley Press parking lot at 119 Lewiston Road along Route 196, according to Lisbon police. Foster was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by ambulance.

Luis Marin, 55, of Hauppauge, New York was driving the tractor-trailer truck. Neither Marin nor, nor Marin’s passenger, 51-year-old Narcisa Salinas of New York, were injured.

The car Foster was driving was totaled and the trailer Marin was hauling was badly damaged in the crash.

Police shut down Route 196 for about 5 hours to investigate. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, the release states, but the investigation is ongoing.

