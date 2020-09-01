Westbrook police are investigating gunshots fired on Longfellow Street on Saturday night, where they believe someone fired several shots into the air from a passing car.

No one was injured and no property was damaged from the gunfire, which occurred in the 100 block of Longfellow Street between 9 and 10 p.m., police said.

Investigators are still looking to identify a motive and who was responsible for the gunfire. Police believe the vehicles involved were a sedan and a pickup truck.

“We do not believe this to be a random act, and the public is not at risk,” said Capt. Steve Goldberg in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the gunfire to call them at 854-0644. To leave a tip anonymously, leave a message at 591-8117.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: