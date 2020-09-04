l am writing this letter in support of Stacy Brenner, the Democratic candidate for state Senate in District 30. It encompasses Gorham, Buxton and Scarborough. Stacy is a long-term community leader based upon her experience as a major business owner as well as her nursing career.

With two nursing degrees, Stacy’s knowledge of the health care issue facing the community are second to none. Her compassion for this community is well known and was dramatically put on display when the virus hit. She put her business interests on hold and went back to work as a nurse at Mercy Hospital. There is no doubt that this commitment to the community would be displayed in Augusta. This is why l urge everyone to vote for Stacy in November.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

