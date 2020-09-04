Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  9/10  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  9/14  6 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Tues.  9/15  6 p.m.  School Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  9/14  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/14  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  9/15  9 a.m.  Land Management & Acquisitions Committee

Tues.  9/15  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Thur.  9/17  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  9/17  7 p.m.  Harbor Waterfront Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/14  7:30 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Tues.  9/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  9/15  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  9/16  5:30 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  9/14  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  9/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  9/10  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  9/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  9/10  7 p.m.  School Committee

Mon.  9/14  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee

Mon.  9/14  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Thur.  9/17  7 p.m.  Town Council

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles