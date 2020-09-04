Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 9/10 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Tues. 9/15 6 p.m. School Committee
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 9/15 9 a.m. Land Management & Acquisitions Committee
Tues. 9/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Thur. 9/17 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Harbor Waterfront Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/14 7:30 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Tues. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Project Review Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 9/16 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 9/16 7 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 9/10 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 9/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 9/10 7 p.m. School Committee
Mon. 9/14 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee
Mon. 9/14 4 p.m. School Policy Committee
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Thur. 9/17 7 p.m. Town Council
