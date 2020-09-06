SCARBOROUGH – John C. Barry, 73, of Scarborough passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.

John was born in Boston on Oct. 29, 1946, the son of the late John J. and Helen (Noonan) Barry. John moved to Portland with his family in 1956 and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1964 and earned an associate degree in criminology from Southern Maine Community College.

John and Cherie Marquis have been married for 48 years, four months and 24 days, being married on April 7, 1972, at St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth.

John served in the United States Coast Guard. During his time in the Coast Guard, John proudly served his country in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Duane. After returning from Vietnam he started his 29-year career as a police officer with the Portland Police Department.

One of John’s favorite pastimes was watching the Boston sports teams. He was particularly fond of the Boston Celtics, and he often talked about the times he spent at the Boston Garden, particularly those spent with his grandfather who was the master electrician at the Garden for many years. When he wasn’t watching sports, you could usually find John with a book. He was an avid reader and had a lifelong interest in both World and American history.

In recent years, John’s greatest enjoyment was time spent with his grandchildren and watching them participate in their many sports and activities.

John is predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Barry; and his brother-in-law, Walter Hayes.

He is survived by his true love, Cherie; a daughter, Erin Bard and her husband Jeff of Winthrop, a son, J. Ryan and his wife Hannah of Cumberland, and a daughter, Meghan Barry of Scarborough; seven grandchildren, Cole Bard, Fiona, Keenan, Rowan and Quinlan Barry, and Owen and Evan Powers. John is also survived by his sisters, Bernadette Hayes, Geraldine Wynne and her husband Raymond, and Mary Steinhagen and her husband Paul, brother-in-law, Leo Marquis and his wife Kandy; and several nieces and nephews. John also had a very loyal companion, his dog Harbor, who was always by his side.

Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Due to COVID-19 services were privately held.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Scarborough Fire Department EMS in show of appreciation for the many times paramedics came to assist John. Donations can be sent to

Scarborough Fire

Department,

275 US Rt. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

