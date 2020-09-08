First Congregational Church of Scarborough will offer its fourth annual public dinner catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be held on an all take-out format. There will not be any inside dining.

Vehicles will be directed inside the church parking lot. Payment will be made on a cash-only basis. Cost will be $10 for all meals, a price reduction since no desserts or beverages will be offered. Meals will be handed to an occupant (please wear a mask) of the vehicle, starting at 5 p.m.

Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out. The meal will include pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, cornbread, potato salad, and cucumber/tomato salad.

The meals will all be the same and boxed by church members, who will wear masks, shields, gloves, maintain distance, use sanitizer and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

The dinner is a fundraiser sponsored by the church’s Men’s Fellowship.

Drive-thru flu clinic planned

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at 50 Foden Road in South Portland.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot can do so from the comfort of their own car. Face coverings are required and a short-sleeved shirt preferred. Flu shots are available to those six months and older. Insurance is accepted and if uninsured, the shot will still be provided.

For more information, visit https://northernlighthealth.org/Locations/Home-Care-and-Hospice/News-Events/News/2020/Flu-Shot-Drive-thru-Clinic. The site includes information from the CDC and directions for downloading a consent form. A completed consent form will be needed for all those in a vehicle seeking a shot.

For more information about Northern Light Health and its locations across Maine, visit www.northernlighthealth.org.

