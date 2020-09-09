The Brick Store Museum continues to deliver its Century Saturdays programming, supported by the Maine Humanities Council, virtually. Starting in May, the museum opened portals on its website each month to explore one century of Maine’s history per month.

The 16th through 19th centuries can be explored on www.brickstoremuseum.org. This month, 20th Century Saturday premieres on Saturday, Sept. 26.

As a special event on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m., a 20th Century Dinner will be served – curbside. Tickets are $35 per person, with funds raised going to developing the museum’s Digital Learning Center.

The museum’s successful 18th Century Dinner in July inspired this new event that will feature a meal from the 1920s, a virtual annual update from the museum (its annual meeting for members, though participants do not have to be a member to take part in the event), and a 20th Century Virtual Concert (featuring one song per decade) from local musicians Monica Grabin and Dana Pearson.

All participants pick-up a boxed, full course 20th century dinner created by chef Bill Irish, of Wells, at the museum on Sept. 23 in the afternoon. The menu includes Caesar salad; fresh baked bread and butter; chicken a la king and pineapple upside-down cake, all popular recipes in 1925.

Meals can be taken home to enjoy while viewing the virtual presentation and concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.brickstoremuseum.org. Participants should purchase their meals by Sept. 18.

