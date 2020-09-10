Re-electing Donald Trump may further lead our country toward an authoritarian dictatorship that most Americans have thought could not be possible in the United States.

Gradually, our system of checks and balances and institutions such as the press and public health agencies are being weakened and rendered ineffective. Donald Trump’s campaign has used lies, misinformation and scare tactics. He is attempting to suppress voter turnout and continues to question the legitimacy of an election outcome that might not be favorable to him.

In addition, Donald Trump has violated norms of presidential and political behavior. He has sent federal agents to suppress popular protests. He has repeatedly emphasized law and order rather than acknowledge the legitimacy of protests against police brutality.

These are all elements of an aspiring authoritarian leader similar to those in Russia, Belarus, Hungary and Turkey. History teaches us to recognize rising authoritarianism such as occurred in Germany in the 1930’s.

We may not all share the same views on the positions that distinguish the presidential campaigns such as abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, 2nd Amendment protections, tax plans or healthcare. However, preventing a national decline into authoritarianism by voting against Donald Trump should be the priority of all freedom-loving Americans.

Marc Miller

South Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: