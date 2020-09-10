Susan Collins again. Isn’t this the same Susan Collins who pledged to voters on her first run that she would stand for only two terms?

Isn’t this the same Susan Collins who insisted on starting at the top, running for governor and then for Senate? No school board. No town council. No state legislature. Just a bunch of political appointments to federal jobs so she could get her troops in line. Where was her experience with the average, working Mainer?

Isn’t this the same Susan Collins who took millions from Big Pharma and then held the line for them?

Isn’t this the same Susan Collins who said after impeachment that Donald Trump had “learned his lesson?”

And isn’t this the same Susan Collins who voted for less-than-qualified Trump nominees for the federal courts? Brett Kavanaugh was just the icing on the cake. We are now saddled with years of judges who have no idea about the Constitution, only their ideology.

We used to call politicians like this “political hacks.” Please don’t bring up BIW contract awards. The Navy knows we build the best ships in the world. Contracting with BIW is a no-brainer.

This woman has voted the Trump/Republican agenda 75 percent of the time. She can call herself a middle-of-the-roader. I want to know what road she is talking about.

Stephen R. Aucoin

Sanford

